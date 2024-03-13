Colorado GOP Rep. Ken Buck announced Tuesday that he will resign from the House by the end of next week.

Buck told Fox News he will remain a member until the end of the day on March 22. That same day is also the deadline for the next batch of spending bills to avoid a shutdown.

In a brief statement Tuesday morning, the Republican said his terms in office were an honor and that he is looking forward to staying involved in politics.

“It has been an honor to serve the

[Read Full story at source]