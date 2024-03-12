Colorado U.S. Representative Ken Buck announced on Tuesday that he we will resign from the House by the end of next week.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado’s 4th District in Congress for the past 9 years. I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years. Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week,” Buck wrote in his release. “I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as
