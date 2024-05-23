FIRST ON FOX: The House Committee on Small Business has released a “Memorandum of Understanding” between the Biden administration and the state of Michigan which it fears represents a potentially unconstitutional agreement that is aimed at registering voters in the key swing state with a political agenda in mind.
Biden’s Small Business Administration announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in March with the Michigan Department of State to “promo
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Burgess Owens corners elite university president over eye-popping donations from Hamas-harboring Qatar - May 23, 2024
- Trump-backed election security bill advances through key House committee - May 23, 2024
- Sununu launches broadsides at ‘jacka–‘ Cuomo, Newsom, says right-wing reps ‘functionally don’t do anything’ - May 23, 2024