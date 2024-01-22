A top Republican committee is moving to defend its state majorities while looking to reclaim others from Democrats and detailed their operations in a memo provided to Fox News Digital.

Within the memo, the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) outlined its 2024 objectives and plans to push back against the “onslaught of liberal spending from the far left.” The group believes President Biden’s low popularity provides an opening for them to accomplish their goals

[Read Full story at source]