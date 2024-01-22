A top Republican committee is moving to defend its state majorities while looking to reclaim others from Democrats and detailed their operations in a memo provided to Fox News Digital.
Within the memo, the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) outlined its 2024 objectives and plans to push back against the “onslaught of liberal spending from the far left.” The group believes President Biden’s low popularity provides an opening for them to accomplish their goals
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP committee vows to reclaim majorities in key battleground states: ‘Strategically refined our operations’ - January 22, 2024
- The Speaker’s Lobby: Make Way for Ducklings - January 22, 2024
- Trump to be joined by Scott, Ramaswamy, Burgum in New Hampshire rally as a ‘show of force’ the GOP is ‘united’ - January 22, 2024