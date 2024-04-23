FIRST ON FOX: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark., blasted the Biden administration’s “unconstitutional” student loan handout and “functionally nonoperational” revisions to the college financial aid application process ahead of a top official’s trip to Arkansas.
In a fiery letter sent to Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona Tuesday, the Republican Governor charged that the Biden administration’s “gleeful disregard for ou
