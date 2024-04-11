Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law Wednesday evening a measure that allows local police to arrest illegal immigrants in the Hawkeye State who have previously been deported or denied admission.
Senate File 2340, which makes it a crime for an illegal immigrant to enter or re-enter the state if he or she has previously been deported or denied admission to the United States, is similar to a Texas law that has become the target of a high-profile legal challenge from the Biden
