Top Republican governors from across the U.S. voiced their support for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he defies President Biden in an effort to stem the flow of illegal immigration across the U.S.-Mexico border.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to keep assisting Texas with “personnel and assets as the crisis continues, while South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem accused Biden of “dereliction of duty.” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt also declared that his state “stands with Texas.&
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump shuns donors who want to switch from Haley; ‘barred’ from MAGA community - January 25, 2024
- Iowa secretary of state introduces bill that could limit 14th Amendment ballot challenges against Trump - January 25, 2024
- California bill would mandate all new cars have device to ‘automatically limit’ speed to 10 mph over limit - January 25, 2024