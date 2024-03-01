House Republican hardliners are frustrated at Speaker Mike Johnson for once again passing a “clean” short-term federal funding bill to avert a partial government shutdown this week.
“It’s just the usual c–p. Swamp is going to swamp, nothing’s changing, we’re spending more money. We’re not changing the bureaucracy,” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital. “We’re afraid to shut down, we won’t use the power of
