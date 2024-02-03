A Republican state legislator running for Congress in North Carolina previously served on the board of trustees of a prep school that’s frequently pushed controversial LGBTQ and other woke books on young students.
State Rep. Grey Mills, who is running to represent North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District, served as a trustee at Cannon School, located in Concord, North Carolina, for at least two years from 2020-2021, and has, along with his family, donated hundreds of th
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP House candidate served on board of prep school pushing controversial LGBTQ, woke books on young students - February 3, 2024
- South Carolina Democrats expected to once again boost Biden as they kick off party’s primary calendar - February 3, 2024
- Biden aims to solidify support with Black voters as he seeks re-election to White House - February 3, 2024