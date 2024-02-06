A Republican state legislator running for Congress in Indiana is stressing the need to tackle illegal immigration, but has supported legislation that would have provided driving “cards” and in-state tuition rates for those in the U.S. illegally.

“I am devoted to tackling pressing issues like illegal immigration, safeguarding our liberties, protecting the unborn, balancing the federal budget, stopping the woke agenda, and growing jobs in Southwest Indiana,” state

[Read Full story at source]