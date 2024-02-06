A Republican state legislator running for Congress in Indiana is stressing the need to tackle illegal immigration, but has supported legislation that would have provided driving “cards” and in-state tuition rates for those in the U.S. illegally.
“I am devoted to tackling pressing issues like illegal immigration, safeguarding our liberties, protecting the unborn, balancing the federal budget, stopping the woke agenda, and growing jobs in Southwest Indiana,” state
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Conservative backlash to Israel aid bill could force Johnson to seek Democrat support again - February 6, 2024
- House Dem accused of accepting ‘illegal’ campaign donations from controversial marijuana dispensary chain - February 6, 2024
- Biden and Haley are on the ballot, but not Trump, as Nevada holds presidential primaries - February 6, 2024