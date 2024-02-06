FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., is calling for House Republican leadership to hold a hearing to assess recent efforts to open federal property up for public and foreign ownership.
Banks penned a letter to House Financial Services Committee Chairman Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., requesting the panel schedule a hearing on so-called natural asset companies (NACs).
Though a federal proposal to publicly list NACs was recently withdrawn, proponents are reportedly co
