A Foreign Affairs Committee hearing turned heated Tuesday, with one GOP lawmaker telling his Republican colleague: “Go f— yourself.”

The feisty words from Chair Michael McCaul of Texas were directed toward Rep. Darrel Issa of California during a hearing about the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

Issa had gone over his allotted time, much to the annoyance of McCaul.

Ret. Gen. Mark Milley finished answering a question from Issa and the

[Read Full story at source]