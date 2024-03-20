A Foreign Affairs Committee hearing turned heated Tuesday, with one GOP lawmaker telling his Republican colleague: “Go f— yourself.”
The feisty words from Chair Michael McCaul of Texas were directed toward Rep. Darrel Issa of California during a hearing about the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.
Issa had gone over his allotted time, much to the annoyance of McCaul.
Ret. Gen. Mark Milley finished answering a question from Issa and the
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP lawmaker caught on hot mic telling Republican colleague ‘go f— yourself’ during congressional hearing - March 19, 2024
- Rep. Lieu accuses Trump of lying about not being able to pay $464M judgement; Mark Cuban says he’s wrong - March 19, 2024
- Trump-backed Bernie Moreno wins contentious Ohio GOP Senate primary - March 19, 2024