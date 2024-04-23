FIRST ON FOX: A House Republican lawmaker is demanding answers from the Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding the hiring of a former Biden administration attorney on the prosecution team of former President Donald Trump.

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas sent a scathing letter to DOJ and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Tuesday, highlighting the hire of Michael Colangelo on the team attempting to charge the former president with 34 counts of falsifying his business rec

[Read Full story at source]