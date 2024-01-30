FIRST ON FOX: A Republican congressman has introduced legislation that would permanently ban the United States from funding UNRWA, a United Nations agency that has funneled hundreds of millions in aid meant to help Palestinians in Gaza but has come under fire for its ties to Hamas.

New Jersey GOP Congressman Chris Smith has introduced a bill, known as the ‘‘Stop Support for 5 United Nations Relief and Works Agency Act of 2024’’, that would cut off U.S. funding to the U

[Read Full story at source]