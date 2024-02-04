A Maine Republican state senator told Fox News Digital this week progressives in the historically purple state are pushing a “radical” agenda with recent legislation in an attempt to turn Maine into California. He pointed to the decision to remove former President Trump from the ballot as an example of how the state has gone overboard attacking democracy.
Maine GOP State Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham and State Sen. Trey Stewart issued a response to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP lawmaker warns of ‘dangerous’ ‘California agenda’ turning Maine into liberal bastion - February 4, 2024
- ‘We need to win’ AI race against Beijing, House China Committee member warns - February 4, 2024
- Veteran female boxer rips ‘deadly’ USA boxing move allowing transgenders to fight women: ‘There’s just no way’ - February 4, 2024