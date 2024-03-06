FIRST ON FOX — Two Republican lawmakers are calling for the removal of a Veterans Affairs official responsible for a since-rescinded memo that directed the removal of the iconic V-J Day in Times Square photograph from VA health care centers.

Montana Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont. wrote to VA Secretary Denis McDonough after an X account, “End Wokeness,” published a memo sent from Assistant Under Secretary for Health Operations RimaAnn Nelson

[Read Full story at source]