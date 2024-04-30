Members of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus and their allies are signaling that the push by some GOP rebels to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is not gaining traction within the Republican base.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has for weeks insisted that the GOP voter base is infuriated with Johnson and is behind her push for his removal.
But her resolution, known as a motion to vacate, has sat untouched for nearly 40 days. And after a weeklong recess, even John
