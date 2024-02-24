Congressional Republicans are slamming the Biden Administration’s border policies after a Venezuelan immigrant who crossed the border illegally was charged with the murder of a Georgia nursing student.
26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, the suspect charged in the murder of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus, is a Venezuelan national who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas, in September 2022 and was released into the U.S. via parole, three ICE
