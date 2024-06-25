House Republicans are using three key government funding bills to pass conservative priorities on abortion, diversity and drag performances.
The House is expected to consider appropriations bills this week funding the Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the State Department and foreign operations for fiscal year 2025.
It’s part of an ambitious schedule House GOP leaders have laid out to have their 12 individual appropriations bills passed by
