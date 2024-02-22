U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota is seeking reelection.
In a video released Thursday, the first-term Republican senator announced his plans. He was first elected in 2018 in a closely watched race against then-Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, the last Democrat to hold statewide office in North Dakota.
Cramer, a staunch Donald Trump ally, held North Dakota’s single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013-19, and was previously a public utilities regulator from 2003-12
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer running for re-election - February 22, 2024
- AOC mocks Biden for doing ‘Trump impressions’ on the border crisis - February 22, 2024
- Chinese migrants eclipse Mexican nationals in key southern border sector - February 22, 2024