U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota is seeking reelection.

In a video released Thursday, the first-term Republican senator announced his plans. He was first elected in 2018 in a closely watched race against then-Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, the last Democrat to hold statewide office in North Dakota.

Cramer, a staunch Donald Trump ally, held North Dakota’s single seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013-19, and was previously a public utilities regulator from 2003-12

[Read Full story at source]