After sweeping Nevada’s GOP presidential caucus, former President Donald Trump has his eyes on the next major contest on the 2024 Republican nominating calendar — South Carolina.
Trump’s convincing win in Nevada — where 26 delegates were at stake — came hours after he won a landslide victory in a presidential caucus run by the U.S. Virgin Islands GOP.
Here’s a snapshot of where the battle to lead the Republican Party stands.
GOP DELEGATE COUNT [Read Full story at source]
