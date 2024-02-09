After sweeping Nevada’s GOP presidential caucus, former President Donald Trump has his eyes on the next major contest on the 2024 Republican nominating calendar — South Carolina.

Trump’s convincing win in Nevada — where 26 delegates were at stake — came hours after he won a landslide victory in a presidential caucus run by the U.S. Virgin Islands GOP.

Here’s a snapshot of where the battle to lead the Republican Party stands.

GOP DELEGATE COUNT [Read Full story at source]