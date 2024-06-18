Derrick Anderson won the Republican primary in the race to flip Democrat Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s 7th Congressional District seat red.

Anderson was leading his closest opponent by about 10% when the Associated Press called the race on Tuesday.

The Republican primary was stacked with six candidates, including: Navy SEAL combat veteran Cameron Hamilton; U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret and combat veteran Derrick Anderson; author and artist Maria Martin; Marin

