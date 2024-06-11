A previously-unreleased video taken on Jan. 6, 2021 shows then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., saying she takes “responsibility” for law enforcement’s lack of preparedness when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol that day.
A Tweet on X by a House Republican panel contains video that appears to show a frustrated Pelosi being evacuated from the Capitol complex and in intense conversation with Chief of Staff Terri McCullough about how the evacuation was conducted.
