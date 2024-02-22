Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., doubled down on his statement Thursday that Israel should kill every member of Hamas.
Ogles originally made the statement last week, when he was confronted by a group of pro-Palestinian activists on Capitol Hill. The group pursued him through several hallways, arguing about the events in Gaza.
“You know what? I think we should kill them all, if that makes you feel better. Everybody in Hamas,” Ogles ultimately said.
Ogles addressed his
