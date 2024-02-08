Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., is introducing a new bill that would stop taxpayer dollars from funding state or local offices where unlawful or unethical activities are taking place.

The new legislation is called the Against Federal Funds for Allowing Inappropriate Relationships Act, or AFFAIR Act, a swipe at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is facing allegations of an inappapropriate relationship with a prosecutor she hired.

Mills’ bill, which was first shared with th

[Read Full story at source]