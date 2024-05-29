The Associated Press projects that Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas will win his Republican primary runoff election on Tuesday with far-right challenger Brandon Herrera.

Gonzales is running for a third two-year term representing a majority Hispanic district in southwestern Texas.

With more than 800 miles of U.S.-Mexico border, Texas’s 23rd district has the largest stretch of the border territory of any Congressional district. The district is also home to Uvalde, Texas, wh

[Read Full story at source]