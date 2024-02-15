Republican Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., supports funding the controversial foreign aid package, but with a condition: it is funded by rescinded money from a progressive-backed “slush fund.”

The Inflation Reduction Act 2022 funneled tens of billions of dollars to green energy programs – including the “Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund,” a program praised by progressives which was granted $27 billion “to address the climate crisis” and for “envir

[Read Full story at source]