Republican Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., supports funding the controversial foreign aid package, but with a condition: it is funded by rescinded money from a progressive-backed “slush fund.”
The Inflation Reduction Act 2022 funneled tens of billions of dollars to green energy programs – including the “Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund,” a program praised by progressives which was granted $27 billion “to address the climate crisis” and for “envir
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dem Sen. Bob Casey slammed by GOP for shifting immigration stances: ‘Complicit in the crisis’ - February 16, 2024
- House Democrats unveil immigration, border reform plan after crisis proves to be pivotal election issue - February 16, 2024
- House Republican introduces bill to reimburse Texas the nearly $4 billion it spent to secure border - February 16, 2024