Kentucky Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams, who worked to expand early voting in the Bluegrass State and has spoken out against election denialism in his own party, has been chosen to receive the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award this year.
In its announcement Monday, the JFK Library Foundation said Adams was recognized “for expanding voting rights and standing up for free and fair elections despite party opposition and death threats from election deniers.”
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- GOP secretary of state who spoke out against election denialism wins JFK Profile in Courage Award - May 6, 2024
- Dem lawmaker’s response to Kristi Noem’s Kim Jong Un controversy blasted as racist - May 6, 2024
- Minnesota lawmakers debate constitutional amendment to protect abortion and LGBTQ rights - May 6, 2024