Ohio Republican State Sen. Matt Dolan, who is currently running for a Senate seat in Ohio, told Fox News Digital this past week that Ohio voters are concerned about President Biden’s ability to serve in light of a Special Counsel report that questioned his memory.

“I’m very concerned. I mean, I don’t know that President Biden is capable of being president of the United States,” Dolan told Fox News Digital after Special Counsel Hur’s report cas

[Read Full story at source]