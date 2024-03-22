Rep. Adam Schiff’s Republican challenger in California’s Senate race, Steve Garvey, owes at least $350,000 – and up to $750,000 – in back taxes, according to his February financial disclosures.
Garvey’s campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement on Friday: “We have been taking this very seriously and have always filed our taxes on time.”
“We have been working diligently with our accountant and the IRS to resolve this debt by th
