Republican Utah Senate candidate Trent Staggs has taken a hard stance against progressive ideas when it comes to environmental, social and governance issues — (otherwise known as ESG) — while he’s been on the campaign trail.
But some would argue his past may betray him, since he previously served on the board of an ESG-focused company that sought to stop climate change.
Staggs — the current mayor of Riverton, Utah, is locked in a tight GOP primary. He has repeatedly taken
