FIRST ON FOX: A Republican Senate candidate in battleground state Nevada, Sam Brown, pulled in $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 for his challenge to incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.

The former U.S. Army captain, who was injured in Afghanistan, raised the sum in the first three months of the election year, as he inches closer to clinching the Republican nomination for Senate and taking on Rosen in November.

“It’s clear that Nevadans are ti

[Read Full story at source]