FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is throwing his support behind Trump-backed Republican Bernie Moreno for the Ohio Senate.

Tuberville made the endorsement ahead of the state’s heated March primary race, where Moreno is challenging GOP candidates Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan for the Republican nomination.

“I’m endorsing Bernie Moreno for U.S. Senate because we need more Conservative fighters in Washington,

[Read Full story at source]