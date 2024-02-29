FIRST ON FOX: A Republican senator added his name Thursday to a growing list of lawmakers supporting former President Donald Trump’s pick for Ohio senator, Republican candidate Bernie Moreno.
Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., endorsed Moreno in Ohio’s GOP Senate primary to take on vulnerable Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in November, saying in a statement, “I am thrilled to endorse Bernie Moreno as Ohio’s next U.S. Senator. Bernie is a strong conservative w
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump campaign appeals Illinois judge’s ruling booting him from primary ballot - February 29, 2024
- VA lawmakers defeat restrictions on personal use of campaign finances - February 29, 2024
- Text messages show timeline of events to disqualify Fani Willis, Trump camp asserts - February 29, 2024