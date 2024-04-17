FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is planning to propose new legislative action that would threaten to cut National Public Radio’s (NPR) federal funding if passed, prompted by the news that it suspended an editor who went viral for exposing the outlet’s partisan uniformity in its newsroom.

The Tennessee Republican is weighing a variety of legislative options to take on federal funding that goes to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), w

[Read Full story at source]