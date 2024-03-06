FIRST ON FOX: Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, plans to introduce a bill Wednesday that would allow Veterans Affairs facilities to proceed with updates after being stalled by President Biden’s frequently touted Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The Waiving Arbitrary and Inconsistent Veteran Home Eligibility and Requirements Act, or WAIVER Act, would require Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough to provide waivers for approved VA projects across the country, inclu
