A Republican senator recently blasted President Biden by calling him one of the worst presidents in American history due to his “willingness to bulldoze the Constitution.”
“I think he’ll go down as a one-termer and one of the worst presidents in American history,” Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital during a recent interview.
“He’s really weaponized the administrative state in a way we’ve never seen before in American h
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin remains hospitalized after mystery procedure; DoD remains mum on release - January 8, 2024
- West Virginia legislators look ahead to fentanyl crackdown and education funding - January 8, 2024
- New Mexico governor’s gun restriction orders to be reviewed by state Supreme Court - January 8, 2024