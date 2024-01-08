A Republican senator recently blasted President Biden by calling him one of the worst presidents in American history due to his “willingness to bulldoze the Constitution.”

“I think he’ll go down as a one-termer and one of the worst presidents in American history,” Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital during a recent interview.

“He’s really weaponized the administrative state in a way we’ve never seen before in American h

[Read more at source]