FIRST ON FOX: A report detailing the “helplessness” felt by female students due to biological males, or transgender women, participating with their female sports teams was to be released Thursday after a congressional investigation into proposed Title IX changes by the Biden administration.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., the ranking member on the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), is expected to release the findings of the committe
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Local fishermen slam Biden administration’s newly unveiled plans to industrialize Gulf of Maine - March 21, 2024
- GOP senator to unveil findings on female athlete ‘helplessness’ in transgender sports fight - March 21, 2024
- AOC takes heat over ‘RICO is not a crime’ comment in Biden impeachment probe hearing - March 20, 2024