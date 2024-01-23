FIRST ON FOX – Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is urging the Supreme Court to not buy into arguments from Big Tech platforms that they should have First Amendment protections to censor user content while simultaneously demanding legal liability from content posted on their platforms.
Next month, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a set of cases that question whether state laws that limit Big Tech companies’ ability to moderate content on their platforms curbs
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fox News Politics: Two in New Hampshire - January 23, 2024
- Puerto Rico mulls ban on hair discrimination - January 23, 2024
- GOP Senator urges SCOTUS to rein in big tech’s content censorship, defies ‘logic’ - January 23, 2024