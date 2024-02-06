A group of Senate Republicans is growing weary of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s leadership and called for him to step down as they aired their grievances over what they called a “dead” bipartisan border bill slated for the first floor procedural vote on Wednesday.
Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told reporters Tuesday afternoon in a press conference that McConnell, R-Ky, should have “walked away” from the border agreement, which
