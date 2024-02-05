GOP senators on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee want Senate leaders to conduct a full legislative process for the supplemental package, which includes border policy changes agreed upon by negotiators, instead of rushing the bill to a floor vote this week.

In a letter to Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., committee ranking member Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., urged leaders to allow the upper chamber the normal

[Read Full story at source]