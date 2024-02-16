EXCLUSIVE: Republican senators are urging the Biden administration to immediately reverse what they call a “racist” and “anti-American” policy for distributing CHIPS Act grants before it violates the law.
The top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, Ranking Member Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and members Sens. JD Vance, R-Ohio, and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo, penned a letter exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo a
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Dem Sen. Bob Casey slammed by GOP for shifting immigration stances: ‘Complicit in the crisis’ - February 16, 2024
- House Democrats unveil immigration, border reform plan after crisis proves to be pivotal election issue - February 16, 2024
- House Republican introduces bill to reimburse Texas the nearly $4 billion it spent to secure border - February 16, 2024