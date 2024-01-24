GOP Sens. John Cornyn and Deb Fischer endorsed former President Trump on Tuesday night following Trump’s win in the New Hampshire primary in his bid to be crowned the Republican presidential nominee.
“It’s time for Republicans to unite around President Donald Trump and make Joe Biden a one-term president,” Fischer said in a statement. “These last three years have yielded a crippling border crisis, an inflationary economy that prices the American Dream out
