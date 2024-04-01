FIRST ON FOX – A group of nearly two-dozen Republican attorneys general is asking the Supreme Court to intervene in a climate change liability case out of Hawaii they say could have “grave” consequences on American energy production.
In February, a coalition of major oil companies asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on the city of Honolulu’s lawsuit that accused the companies of deceiving the public about their role in causing global warming, which could in
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Hunter Biden seen with president at White House Easter Egg Roll as House GOP mulls criminal referrals - April 1, 2024
- GOP state AGs press Supreme Court to take up Hawaii climate change case they say is ‘grave threat’ - April 1, 2024
- Atlantic City mayor says home was searched over ‘private family issue,’ dismissing corruption whisperings - April 1, 2024