Republican strategists told Fox News Digital that GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley needs a “realistic path” to win primary elections in her quest for the White House.

Fox News Digital reached out to several Republican strategists for their takes after Haley’s New Hampshire loss to former President Trump on Tuesday.

Targeted Victory Vice President Matt Gorman told Fox News Digital that while the race isn’t over, Haley needs a “realistic path

[Read Full story at source]