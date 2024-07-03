Recognition Underscores a Culture of Purpose, Collaboration, and Collegiality

AUSTIN, TX, July 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — June 28, 2024 – Goranson Bain Ausley, the largest law firm in Texas exclusively practicing family law, proudly announces its inclusion in the 2024 Austin Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list. This prestigious recognition highlights the firm’s dedication to fostering a purpose-driven, collaborative, and collegial work environment.

As one of 75 distinguished winners, Goranson Bain Ausley exemplifies what it means to create a thriving workplace culture. The Best Places to Work in Austin selection process involves nominations and anonymous employee surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace. Employees rate their employers across six key areas, including trust in leadership and communication, focus on employee well-being, employee recognition, employee rewards and trust in the workplace.

“Our ongoing workplace accolades highlight our dedication to nurturing a client-focused culture where our values are aligned with what we do every day, and our team feels connected through meaningful work and a strong sense of purpose,” said P. Lindley Bain, Managing Partner. “Equally crucial is creating a supportive workplace and prioritizing the growth and well-being of our employees.”

This year’s survey revealed several key strengths within Goranson Bain Ausley, including:

A strong commitment and motivation among employees to perform their best work daily.

Numerous opportunities for professional development and community engagement.

A healthy balance between work and personal life.

Goranson Bain Ausley is not only the largest family law firm in Texas but also one of the most respected. The firm’s culture committee organizes various office events to recognize and celebrate employees, such as the Great Day of Service, Paralegal Day, Fun Fridays, and a year-end celebration.

For more information about Goranson Bain Ausley and its commitment to creating a positive and supportive workplace, please visit www.gbfamilylaw.com.

About Goranson Bain Ausley: Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest law firm in Texas exclusively practicing family law. Renowned for its expertise and compassionate approach, the firm is committed to providing exceptional legal services while fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace for its employees.

