Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Gorayeb & Associates Celebrates Unwavering Dedication to Local Hispanic Community

Gorayeb & Associates Celebrates Unwavering Dedication to Local Hispanic Community

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Helping New York City to help harbor a better, safer, and healthier environment for its local Hispanic population

Gorayeb Associates PC

Gorayeb Associates PC

Gorayeb Associates PC

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Over the years, Gorayeb & Associates has worked diligently to connect and network with several nonprofit organizations throughout New York City to help harbor a better, safer, and healthier environment for its local Hispanic population. In fact, in 2017 Gorayeb & Associates inaugurated a community, Gorayeb Centro Comunitario in Corona, Queens.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Christopher J. Gorayeb, one of New York City’s preeminent personal injury attorneys, supported more than 10,000 local Hispanic families in his community. For over a decade, Gorayeb & Associates has sponsored local children’s soccer leagues, baseball leagues and a number of nonprofits that directly serve the Hispanic community, including:

  • Sisa Pakari Centro Cultural & Laboral
  • Ecuadorian Civic Committee of New York
  • Frente Hispano Local 79
  • Amigos Por Siempre de La 78 Inc.

For decades, the nickname of the law firm has been ‘Los Abogados del Pueblo,’ which translates to ‘The People’s Lawyers.’ Gorayeb celebrates this title as a huge honor, especially since the entire team is completely committed to serving their Hispanic and immigrant communities.

Due to their diehard commitment to the needs of the people that make up the backbone of both their community and their firm, Gorayeb is beyond enthusiastic to grant sponsorships to numerous nonprofits and their community outreach programs. “I am proud to have founded a law firm that is dedicated to defending the rights of workers and the immigrant community. It gives me immense satisfaction to know that our work obtains justice for the most vulnerable in our community,” Gorayeb enthusiastically exclaims. 

Gorayeb & Associates continues to stay involved with its beloved Hispanic community and has plans to extend its interests to provide more contributions to local nonprofit organizations. 

More About Gorayeb Law:

For over 35 years, Gorayeb & Associates has represented injured workers and offered justice for construction accident victims. Along with this undertaking, the firm also strongly serves and defends the Hispanic community, making them truly deserving of the nickname, ‘The People’s Lawyers.’ Since its inception, Gorayeb and his team have made it their mission to protect the rights of immigrant workers and promote Hispanic culture.

You can contact Gorayeb Law at info@gorayeb.com or (646) 542-1247.

Related Images

Image 1: Gorayeb Associates PC

Gorayeb Law

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Gorayeb Associates PC

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.