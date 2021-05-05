Gordian Expands Facilities Planning Portfolio with Addition of VFA and Kykloud Solutions

Greenville, SC, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordian, the leading provider of facility and construction cost data, software and expertise, announced today the addition of VFA and Kykloud solutions to its facilities planning portfolio, creating a more comprehensive capital planning suite of solutions for customers.

VFA and Kykloud solutions were previously owned by Accruent, another Fortive operating company. The addition of these solutions enables Gordian to provide data, software and services across the facilities planning workflow, from detailed, technical assessments of asset conditions to strategic capital planning. For Accruent, the transition presents an opportunity to focus its portfolio, expand upon connected workflows and deliver targeted solutions that allow facility owners, operators and occupiers to seamlessly manage their built environments.

“Adding the VFA and Kykloud solutions to our facilities planning portfolio helps Gordian fulfill our commitment of providing robust solutions that address customer needs throughout the entire building lifecycle,” said William Pollak, President of Gordian. “Moving these solutions to Gordian will provide the best experience for customers and the broader Fortive organization.”

The addition of VFA and Kykloud positions Gordian with a best-in-class portfolio of facilities planning solutions that offer a unique combination of technical expertise, streamlined data collection and strategic capital planning and analysis capabilities. This suite of solutions can be tailored to fit customers’ needs and accessed in robust, cloud-based software. From very detailed, in-person engineering-based technical assessments to model-based, remote assessments, Gordian can help customers develop actionable and sustainable capital plans that align with their goals.

“Like Gordian, Accruent puts our customers’ needs first. This transition will provide those customers with more specialized support for the VFA and Kykloud solutions, as these products have wonderful synergy with Gordian’s broader portfolio,” said Andy Ruse, President of Accruent. “Both current and future VFA and Kykloud customers will benefit from Gordian’s continued investment into its capital planning portfolio and its unique authority in this highly specialized market.”

The addition of these solutions furthers Gordian’s mission to provide solutions across the building lifecycle. From construction planning and building to facility operations, Gordian empowers customers to overcome their business challenges by delivering critical data, innovative technology and extraordinary services.

About Accruent

Accruent ( www.accruent.com ) is the world’s leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment – spanning real estate, physical and digital assets, and the integrated technology systems that connect and control them. Accruent continues to set new expectations for how organizations can use data to transform the way they manage their facilities and assets. With major office locations in Austin, New Orleans, London and Amsterdam, Accruent serves more than 10,000 customers in a wide range of industries in more than 150 countries around the world.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leader in facility and construction cost data, software and services for all phases of the building lifecycle. A pioneer of Job Order Contracting, Gordian’s solutions also include proprietary RSMeans data and Facility Intelligence Solutions. From planning to design, procurement, construction and operations, Gordian’s solutions help clients maximize efficiency, optimize cost savings and increase building quality.

CONTACT: Sarah Huet de Guerville Gordian 8644518036 [email protected]