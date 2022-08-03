Gordon Brothers Acquires ORSAY Brand & Partners with SCAYLE for Continued Growth

Cologne, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has acquired the global ORSAY brand, archives, and related trademarks and other intellectual property from Orsay GmbH. The firm has partnered with SCAYLE to continue its growth in addition to maintaining ORSAY’s existing franchisees.

Gordon Brothers’ acquisition allows the omni-channel women’s fashion brand to maintain its brand DNA and develop new and exciting apparel, footwear and accessories. The partnership with the commerce technology vendor SCAYLE provides a market-leading e-commerce software for the brand to continue to reach consumers throughout Europe. ORSAY will utilize SCAYLE, the B2B unit and infrastructure behind ABOUT YOU, with its B2B and distribution services.

“We have been following the ORSAY story for years and have always been impressed with the brand’s powerful connection with consumers,” said Tobias Nanda, President, Brands at Gordon Brothers. “The ORSAY brand has succeeded across regions, countries and distribution channels, and we are excited to partner with SCAYLE for its next chapter of growth.”

“Throughout this process, Gordon Brothers has shown an enthusiasm for the ORSAY brand, flexibility and readiness to ensure its continued presence in the European market,” said Tarek Müller, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of ABOUT YOU and SCAYLE. “Agile strategy and growth targets match perfectly with SCAYLE’s modern commerce setup and fast-paced use cases.”

Gordon Brothers has been actively investing in brands since 2003, partnering with leading companies to help revive and reimagine some of the world’s most iconic brands. As owners of several brands, including Laura Ashley® and Nicole Miller, the firm prioritizes expanding licensees and franchisees to bolster their e-commerce presence and develop more strategic wholesale and retail relationships.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About ABOUT YOU

ABOUT YOU digitises the classic shopping stroll by creating an inspiring and personalised shopping experience on the smartphone. At ABOUT YOU, the focus is on the customers, who are supported in expressing themselves individually through fashion. On the website aboutyou.com and the multi-award winning ABOUT YOU app, customers find versatile inspiration and more than 500,000 items from over 3,500 brands. With more than 45 million unique active users per month, ABOUT YOU is one of the largest fashion and lifestyle platforms in Europe. It is currently active in 26 European markets. With SCAYLE, the fashion tech company also offers its own e-commerce infrastructure as a licensed product. The shares of ABOUT YOU are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and were admitted to the SDAX® index in September 2021.

About SCAYLE

SCAYLE is the B2B unit of ABOUT YOU Holding SE and enables brands and retailers to build up an international D2C business with three service components: commerce technology, online marketing, and commerce operations. Leading brands like Marc O’Polo, Depot, The Founded, and Tom Tailor are already SCAYLE customers. By now, the SCAYLE Commerce Engine powers more than 100 online shops in 26 European countries. SCAYLE employs 400 people at its location in Hamburg. The managing directors are Tarek Müller, Sebastian Betz, and Hannes Wiese.

