Gordon Brothers Adds Samantha Findley to Australian Team

Samantha Findley – Director, Special Situations

Sydney, Australia, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has appointed Samantha Findley to be Director, Special Situations in Australia. Findley will help clients to use the strength of the Gordon Brothers balance sheet and the company’s expert knowledge to resolve liquidity issues and execute restructuring programs.

Findley brings more than 15 years of experience as a workout banker, restructuring and insolvency professional and client advisor. In her new role, she will steer clients through some of their most mission-critical operational challenges and lead deals from initial concept and origination, to final execution and portfolio management.

“Samantha has been a longtime creative problem-solver for distressed companies across all industries, and her fresh perspective and expertise will allow us to contribute new ideas to clients and broaden our scope of solutions,” said Tim Stewart, Head of Australia for Gordon Brothers. “We are excited that she will contribute to continued growth in our special situations capabilities.”

Findley comes to her new position from an Australian bank where she headed a countrywide team that managed the bank’s small and medium-sized client impaired asset portfolio. She has in-depth understanding of the Australian market, as she has held pivotal roles in some of the country’s largest restructuring transactions.

Gordon Brothers’ Special Situations Investments team offers customized solutions through financing, asset acquisition and other transactions. The company invests across the entire capital structure and provide clients with additional capital alongside traditional debt. Gordon Brothers deploys capital across the full spectrum of retail and industrial sectors and assets.

The firm launched its Australian operations in the spring of 2017 and has since grown substantially serving insolvency and restructuring, private equity firms, asset-based lenders, mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance.

Findley will be based in Gordon Brothers’ Sydney office.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston with 25 offices across five continents.

Attachment

sfindley_headshot_thumbnail_434

CONTACT: Nicole Trice Gordon Brothers 617-422-6569 [email protected]